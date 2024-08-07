Landslides: Kerala Governor donates Rs 5 lakh to CMDRF; cancels I-Day ''At Home’ reception

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday contributed Rs five lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for the rehabilitation of landslide victims in Wayanad, and decided not to host the 'At Home' reception on Independence Day this year due to the disaster.

The Chief Minister's Office said the governor donated Rs five lakh to the CMDRF.

A Raj Bhavan statement here said Khan decided not to hold the 'At Home' programme on the evening of Independence Day this time in view of the tragic loss of lives in the natural calamities in Wayanad.

The 'At Home' event is a high tea reception hosted by the governor at Raj Bhavan, his official residence, on Independence Day and Republic Day every year for the chief minister, ministers, people’s representatives, bureaucrats and other invited dignitaries.

