Wayanad landslides: Rescuers to be deployed in spots where chances of recovery of bodies high

Wayanad: Rescue operations will continue in the landslides-hit areas in this north Kerala district on the sixth day with more force and equipment being deployed in spots where chances of recovering bodies were high, state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Sunday.

Riyas said that search operations will continue in the 40-kilometre stretch of the Chaliyar river, which flows through Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, as many bodies and remains were recovered from it near Nilambur in Malappuram.

In Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas, devastated by the landslides, that were segregated into six search zones, the operations will continue in the same way as in the last few days with more force and equipment being allocated to spots where chances of finding remains under the debris were high, the Minister told a TV channel.

Regarding the rehabilitation of the survivors, Riyas said discussions need to be held with everyone, especially to the views of those living in the relief camps and those admitted to the hospitals.

"Priority will be given to the views of those in the camps and hospitals," he said.

But the discussion will not be held now, it will take place once the survivors are in a state of mind to talk about it, he added.

The Minister said immediate interventions will be carried out to help those who have lost identification and other important records.

Steps will also be taken to ensure the education of children in the landslides-hit areas is not hampered in any manner, Riyas said.

According to the district administration, till Saturday night, 219 bodies and over 143 body parts were recovered with 206 persons missing.

Advanced radars, drones and heavy machinery were used by rescue teams on Saturday, the fifth day of the tragic landslides that killed hundreds in Wayanad district, to locate survivors or deceased.

The state government had also announced plans to establish a new township to rehabilitate displaced victims.