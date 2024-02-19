Landslides, shooting of stones force suspension of traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained suspended on Monday after landslides and shooting of stones from hillocks at over half-a-dozen places in Ramban district rendered it unnavigable, and rains and snowfall lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the second day, officials said.

Two interstate highways were also closed as a precautionary measure in view of fresh snowfall in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah in Doda district, the officials said.

A traffic department official said the traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended around 9.30 am following landslides triggered by heavy rains in Dalwas, Mehad-Cafeteria, Chamalwas, Shalgadi and Gangroo.

Shooting stones from the hillocks were also reported from Panthiyal, Jaiswal bridge, Marog and a few other places during the day, the official said, adding, the highway was still closed for vehicular traffic when last reports were received.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded due to the sudden closure of the arterial road.

Despite incessant rains, authorities mobilised men and machines to clear the road of the debris to make it navigable, they said.

Authorities have advised people to avoid journeys on the highway till the road is cleared and weather improves.

Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma said the vehicular movement on Bhaderwah-Pathankot and Bhaderwah-Chamba-Himachal interstate highways was also suspended due to heavy snow accumulation at Padri-Galli, Guldanda, and Chattergalla pass in Bhaderwah.

While intermittent to moderate rains lashed the plains, including the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar, most of the upper reaches across Jammu and Kashmir got a fresh snowfall.

Following a heavy snowfall, particularly on the 30 km-stretch from Thanala to Khundi Maral on Bhaderwah-Chamba road, and 25 km-stretch from Thantera to Chattar Galla pass on Bhadarwah-Pathankot National Highway, Doda district administration suspended all kind of traffic on both roads.

"It is snowing heavily and the hilly roads have become very slippery with apprehension of avalanches," Sharma said.

He appealed to all the tour operators and hoteliers not to guide any tourists to venture on these roads.

A couple of tourist vehicles got stuck in a snow storm in the Guldanda area and the travellers were rescued after hectic efforts by Border Roads Organisation and Police late Sunday night.

Officer In-charge, Meteorological department, Jammu, S C Sharma has predicted wet weather till February 25 – except February 23 – with widespread rain in the plains and snowfall in high altitude areas in the next 24 hours. PTI COR/TAS MIJ TAS VN VN