Language AI integration with iCoPS allows officers to prepare reports without typing

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) The central government's language-AI platform 'Bhashini' has been integrated with Kerala police' iCoPS system enabling officers to prepare reports and documents without having to type them out.

The language AI has been merged with the Integrated Core Policing System (iCoPS) used by the Kerala police to carry out its daily operations and office work, a state police release said.

"From now on, officers will not have to type for long hours on the computer to prepare reports and official documents, but will be able to prepare them in real time by speaking through the speech-to-text facility in the new system," it said.

With this, FIRs, case diaries, and statements can be prepared quickly by speaking through the microphone, it added.

The new system will also have a transliteration facility to convert English letters to Malayalam script.

Since the system works on the infrastructure already existing in the country without depending on foreign services, the data will be completely secure.

"This change will help save time in preparing reports and allow officers on field duty to record information immediately. This is a crucial step in making the police smarter and more efficient," the release added. PTI HMP ROH