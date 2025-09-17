Language policy panel report by Dec 5; members to meet stakeholders, travel across Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government-appointed committee on language policy in schools held its first meeting on Wednesday and decided to reach out to all stakeholders, including political parties, for views before finalizing its report on the emotive issue by December 5.

The panel, headed by economist and educationist Narendra Jadhav, has been constituted to frame a three-language policy for schools in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) after a section of political parties opposed "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra, where Marathi is the dominant tongue.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Jadhav said the process of how to reach out to maximum stakeholders before framing the language policy was decided by members of the panel.

The committee will have its own website which will be ready in 15 days. A special link will be established so that people can voice their views and opinions can be uploaded, noted the former vice-chancellor of the Pune university.

Jadhav said the seven-member panel deliberated on finalizing two questionnaires for students, parents, educational institutions, political leaders and writers, seeking their views on from which grade the three-language policy should be implemented.

It may be noted that the earlier policy envisaged teaching a third language to students of Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

The former Planning Commission member informed that he will be meeting over the next fortnight a wide range of political leaders, including cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray -- who are against "imposition" of Hindi in Maharashtra -- to get their feedback.

He said the committee members will travel to Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur and Mumbai for meeting the stakeholders and seek their views.

A report will be submitted to the government by December 5, Jadhav stated.

"We will try to give a proper report and it is up to the government to accept it or not. Our report will shape the future of crores of students," he affirmed, adding other states, too, are looking as to how Maharashtra takes a decision on implementing the language policy.

Jadhav said the committee will also find out which all states or Union Territories have implemented the three-language policy in their schools.

As of now, only Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, both Union Territories, have implemented such a policy.

The Mashelkar Committee on implementation of NEP 2020 in the state had recommended three- language policy from Grade 1. The government had to withdraw its GRs making Hindi a mandatory third language from Grade 1 after protests from a section of political parties and cultural groups.

The government then set up the Narendra Jadhav Committee to give its opinion on the issue which will help in shaping the framework of the three-language policy to be implemented across schools in the state. The new panel consists of mainly educationists and child psychiatrists.

The three-language formula in NEP 2020 recommends that students learn three languages, at least two of which must be Indian tongues.