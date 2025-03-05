Language reflection of nation's cultural identity: Union minister Nityananda Rai

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday stressed the role of language as the reflection of a nation's cultural identity, while emphasising the importance of Hindi both as an official language and a "unifying force in India's diverse linguistic landscape".

He was speaking at the Joint Regional Official Language Conference and Award Distribution Ceremony for the East and Northeast regions, organised by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs highlighted the significance of the conference as a platform for encouraging the use of Hindi across government departments, offices and banks, an official statement said.

He said that government schemes and initiatives must be effectively communicated to all citizens, ensuring equal access and benefits, and underscored the importance of fostering a strong connection between the government and the public through the use of familiar languages, reinforcing Hindi's role in this endeavour.

The minister maintained that language is not just a means of communication but the reflection of a nation's cultural identity.

He elaborated on various initiatives taken by the government to promote Hindi and other Indian languages, including the launch of the 'Kanthasth' translation tool in 2018 and the emphasis on mother tongues in the National Education Policy of 2020.

Rai also stressed the need to integrate Hindi and other Indian languages with technology, ensuring wider accessibility and efficiency.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present on the occasion, termed Hindi a symbol of national unity.

He said that despite India's linguistic diversity, Hindi serves as a vital link connecting different regions.

He praised the Ministry of Home Affairs for its efforts in advancing translation software and integrating Hindi into modern technological platforms, calling for even greater inclusion of Hindi in governance and administrative functions.

During the event, a special edition of the departmental magazine, 'Rajbhasha Bharti', was unveiled, along with the launch of the alpha version of Kanthastha (3.0), a multilingual translation software developed for the Bhartiya Bhasha Anubhag.

The conference also featured an award ceremony recognising excellence in the use of the official language.

Sarma presented awards to various government offices, banks and undertakings for their contributions to promoting Hindi.

Town Official Language Implementation Committees (TOLICs) were also honoured with the TOLIC Rajbhasha Samman.

A total of 48 awards were distributed, selected based on the quarterly progress reports submitted through the Information Management System, the statement said.

This regional conference covered both the East and Northeast regions.

The East region comprises West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, while the Northeast region includes Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The first regional conference was held on January 4 this year in Mysore, Karnataka, followed by the second conference on February 17 in Jaipur.

The primary objective of these conferences is to ensure the effective implementation of the Official Language Policy across central government offices, banks, PSUs, autonomous bodies and Town Official Language Implementation Committees in these regions. PTI SSG SSG ACD