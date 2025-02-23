Language row: Activists blacken Hindi in TN railway nameboards

Pollachi (Tamil Nadu), Feb 23 (PTI) Amid the language row in Tamil Nadu where the ruling DMK has been alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre, pro-Tamil activists blackened the Hindi words painted in the nameboard at two railways stations in the state on Sunday.

In a viral video, the activists were seen painting black paint on "Pollachi Junction" written in Hindi, but officials later rectified it.

"RPF Pollachi identified the defaulters and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Railways Act and they will be prosecuted. The same was rectified immediately," the Palghat Division of the Southern Railway said in a social media update.

Meanwhile, DMK activists painted black the Hindi name on the nameboard in Palayankottai railway station in Tirunelveli district. Six party workers were booked by the RPF under the relevant sections of the Railways Act, officials said The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been engaged in a war of words with the BJP and the party-led Central government, alleging Hindi imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), a charge denied by the Centre. PTI CORR SA SA