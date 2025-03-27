‘Darkest political black comedy': M K Stalin's reply to Yogi adityanath on language row

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday lashed out at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on the language row, dubbing his remarks as "political black comedy" and said his state was not opposing a language, but its "imposition and chauvinism".

He claimed Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on the two language policy and fair delimitation "is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled."

"And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn’t irony—it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism," Stalin said in a post on 'X'.

Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews.



And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony—it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism.

"This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," he added.

Stalin was reacting to Yogi’s reported allegations that the DMK government was indulging in divisive tactics by using language issue.

BJP state president K Annamalai lashed out at Stalin, the ruling DMK president.

"The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages & more but opposes the same policy for the state's Government school students..." he claimed.

Thiru @mkstalin, you are a con artist masquerading as a protector of our constitution & our federal structure. Usually, con artists scam the rich, but DMK shows no disparity; they scam both the rich and the poor.



The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil… https://t.co/sEMKtxHT2J — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 27, 2025

"TN CM thinks that the orchestrated drama by his partymen in pockets here and there reflects the voice of entire TN. It is also unfortunate that you haven't realised that your attempts to divert people's attention to insignificant matters have been exposed. Live in your blissful world of ignorance, Thiru @mkstalin. We will not disturb you," he said in the post on 'X,' responding to Stalin's criticism.