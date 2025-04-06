Lankans' aggressive play in 1996 foreshadowed T20 cricket: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Sri Lanka's aggressive and innovative style of cricket foreshadowed the advent of T20 cricket, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, lauding the country's World Cup-winning team.

During an interaction with the team on Saturday, Modi said India's 1983 World Cup win and Sri Lanka's 1996 victory played transformative roles in the global cricketing landscape, an official said.

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning squad included Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda de Silva, Marvan Atapattu, Ravindra Pushpakumara, Upul Chandana, Kumar Dharmasena, and Romesh Kaluwitharana.

"PM Modi acknowledged that the aggressive and innovative style of Sri Lankan cricket in the 1996 World Cup in a way giving birth to T20 cricket," an official said.

During his sojourn to the island nation, Modi recalled India's visit to Sri Lanka in 1996 despite a bomb blast, calling it a strong symbol of sportsmanship and enduring friendship.

He said he visited Lanka immediately after the 2019 terror attacks. The spirit of India remains the same, he added.

"The Sri Lankan players requested PM Modi to support the development of a high-quality cricket ground in the northern part of Sri Lanka especially Jaffna," the official said.

The cricketers also thanked Modi for India's generous assistance during Sri Lanka's economic crisis.

Modi also reiterated India's commitment to the "Neighbourhood First" policy, citing India's support to Myanmar during a recent earthquake. PTI KR VN VN