Lanterns, lamps, scented powder made by kids at Latur shelter generate Rs 2 lakh

Latur, Oct 27 (PTI) Children at a private shelter in Maharashtra’s Latur district will celebrate Diwali in grand style after the lanterns, lamps and scented powder made by them raised Rs 2 lakh, an official from the facility said on Sunday.

Over the past two months, the children from ‘Majha Ghar’ spent two hours daily to make about 100 lanterns with bamboo sticks, 1,500 lamps from soil and cow dung and 5,00 fragrant powder packets, he said.

The decorative items have been sold for Rs 2 lakh, said Sharad Zare, who and his wife Sangeeta Zare, have set up the shelter in Ausa tehsil. It is home to 55 underprivileged children.

“The money will be used to celebrate Diwali with the children in grand style and beautify their learning space,” said Sharad. PTI COR NR