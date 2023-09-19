Lapse in UP Governor's security as two bikes come in front of her convoy in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) In what could be termed as a lapse in the security of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, two youths on a bike came in front of her convoy while her convoy was returning to the city after a programme at an Anganwadi centre on Tuesday.

A police vehicle of the Governor’s convoy collided with the bike due to which both youths sustained injuries, officials said.

Both persons on the bike were injured and are undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, police said.

The incident occurred in the Pipraich area at the Lala Bazaar-Haidar Ganj intersection, they said.

After the mishap, angry locals took to the streets and attempted to block the road, police said.

However, police's efforts prevented them from doing so and subsequently, the Governor's convoy proceeded towards the city, they said.

Governor Anandiben Patel was on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur. After attending a programme at Madan Mohan Malviya Engineering College, she visited an Anganwadi centre in the district on Tuesday.

During her return, traffic on the route was halted but two young men on a bike suddenly came from a side street onto the main road near the Lala Bazaar-Haidar Ganj intersection, they said.

A police vehicle in the Governor's convoy collided with the bike which lost control and hit a roadside shop and a tree, police said.

"During the VIP visit program of the Governor, the traffic was halted but in Pipraich area, two youths on a bike suddenly came in front of the police vehicle,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Grover said.

“Police vehicle drivers tried to save the bike riders but they lost control and collided with the vehicle and became injured. Police rushed them to BRD medical college where they are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable,” Grover said.

The two injured were identified as Pravesh (21) and Monu Nishad (23), both residents of Jungle Dhushan area. PTI COR ABN SKY