Lapses at president's event in West Bengal unfortunate: Vice President Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday described "lapses" in President Droupadi Murmu's event in West Bengal as unfortunate, saying the high constitutional office must always get the dignity it deserves.

President Murmu on Saturday expressed her dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event held near Bagdogra airport, questioning the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

"The office of the Hon'ble President is the highest constitutional office of our Republic and must always receive the dignity, protocol and respect it deserves," Radhakrishnan posted on X.

He lamented as unfortunate the "lapse" in arrangements befitting Murmu's constitutional position.

The vice president asserted that the sanctity of the office of the president must always be maintained and due respect accorded to the highest office of the nation.

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the West Bengal government of insulting President Murmu during her visit to the state, saying it was "shameful and unprecedented" and the TMC dispensation "truly crossed all limits." PTI NAB VN VN