'Lapses' at Prez event: Mayawati urges respect for President's office

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Amid a controversy over "lapses" at President Droupad Murmu's event in West Bengal, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said everyone must respect the office of the President in accordance with the ideals and dignity of the Constitution and avoid politicising constitutional positions in any manner.

President Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

In a post on X, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, "Everyone must respect the office of the President in accordance with the ideals and dignity of the Constitution and avoid politicising constitutional positions in any manner." She said it is necessary for all to maintain respect for the office of the President and follow the prescribed protocol attached to the position.

President Murmu is not only a woman but also belongs to the tribal community, and the recent developments during her visit to West Bengal should not have taken place, she added.

"What happened during the President's recent visit to West Bengal should not have occurred. It is extremely unfortunate," Mayawati said in her post.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also voiced concern over the "increasing politicisation" of the office of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha in recent times.

She said constitutional posts must be respected above party politics and their dignity should be maintained by all.

Mayawati further expressed hope that the upcoming session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday, will run smoothly in the interest of the country and the public.

"People expect the session to function properly and focus on issues concerning the nation and public welfare. This is also the need of the hour," she added. PTI ABN DV DV