Laptop trader held for hitting man with steel rod in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A 31-year-old man has been arrested two days after he allegedly assaulted a person with a steel rod over a property dispute in south Delhi's Sarita Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Mohit Kumar, was arrested from Anand Vihar Bus Terminal on Saturday while he was attempting to flee to Meerut, they said.

According to police, on October 24, the complainant Raghuraj Singh alleged that the accused, along with an associate, stopped his car and attacked him with a steel rod, striking his right knee.

A woman and a rickshaw puller intervened during the assault, following which Mohit fled the spot, police added.

During interrogation, Mohit revealed that he attacked Singh out of revenge, as the complainant had allegedly made frequent complaints to civic bodies about unauthorised construction on his property, leading to demolition action.

Police said Mohit, a school dropout who traded in second-hand laptops at Nehru Place, has a past record of a similar offence. Further investigation is underway, they said.