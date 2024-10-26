Large area in Odisha's Balasore district hit by flash flood

Balasore (Odisha): A large area in Odisha's Balasore district was hit by flash flood due to cyclone Dana induced heavy downpour, an official said on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall in Similipal hills in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district led to rise in water level in Budhabalang, Sono and Kansabansa rivers in Balasore district.

The most affected blocks in Balasore districts are Oupada, Soro, Khaira, Simulia, Bahanaga, Remuna and Sadar according to a preliminary assessment by revenue officials.

The water level in rivers Budhabalanga, Sono, and Kansabansa in Balasore district is gradually rising due to heavy rain in catchment areas. About 20 villages in Nilagiri area were marooned for two days, but water receded on Saturday morning.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said: "So far there is no flood situation in any part of the state. River Budhabalanga is not flowing above the danger mark, but we are keeping a close watch." The Odisha Fire and Emergency Services in a post on X said, "10 marooned persons were rescued - Katha Sangada,PS/Block-Remuna of Balasore by Balasore Fire Service rescue teams at about 12.30 hrs, 26/10/24."

Odisha Panchayat and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik after a post-cyclone review meeting in Balasore on Saturday said, "The state government is trying its best to restore normalcy in affected areas and there is no casualty in Balasore district in the cyclone." The minister said, "All efforts are being made to tackle the situation in affected areas."

Balasore District Collector Suryabansi Mayur Vikash said, "Damage assessment is going on but, the southern part of Balasore district namely areas like Khaira, Simulia, Bahanaga, Soro, Oupada and Nilagiri blocks have been most affected. Power supply to about 40,000 households were disconnected in these areas but restoration work is on a war footing and very soon we will be able to restore normalcy in the affected areas." He said the damage assessment report will be prepared within seven days.