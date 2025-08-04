Large cache of arms, ammunition seized from apartment near Kolkata, 1 arrested

Barasat (WB), Aug 4 (PTI) A large cache of arms and ammunition were seized from a residential flat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday, an official said.

The owner of the flat was arrested in connection with the seizure, he said.

Fifteen firearms and a large number of cartridges were seized from the flat in Rahara on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, he added.

The arrested person is being interrogated to ascertain the source of the firearms and what they were meant for, the official said. PTI COR AMR SOM