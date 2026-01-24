Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Saturday.

Security forces made the recovery from the foothills of the Chanung Range, they said.

Among the weapons found were a .303 rifle with a magazine, an SLR without a magazine, eight Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) rifles, a revolver and a .22 pistol with a magazine.

Twenty-four rounds of different calibres, five walkie-talkie sets with batteries, and multiple camouflage attires were also recovered in the operation on Friday, police said.

In a separate operation, a militant was arrested in Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Waikhom Athoi, 28, was a member of the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, they said.

A 9 mm pistol, along with two magazines and 30 live rounds, was recovered from him, they added. PTI CORR SOM