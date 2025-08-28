Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Aug 28 (PTI) A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

In an operation conducted in the forest between Maohing and Changoubung village on Wednesday, an American M16 rifle along with its magazine having 10 rounds, a .303 rifle, two Colt Machine Guns or CMGs, three pistols, a .22 rifle, six bolt action rifles, two short-barreled rifles, three improvised projectile launchers, two hand grenades, and four radio sets were among the items recovered.

In another operation in the vicinity of Kotzim village, security forces recovered a carbine, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and three pull-mechanism rifles, police said.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested from the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district for his involvement in extortion of truckers and commercial establishments, smuggling, and supplying arms to militants.

The accused, identified as V Shiva alias Ishwar Pandey (36), was arrested from ward 4, police said.

Two militants were also apprehended in the state during the last 24 hours.

Sarangthem Ibomcha Meitei, 22, was arrested from his residence in Itham Wangma in Imphal East district. He was a member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup.

Suraj Oinam, 23, was arrested from Lamshang in Imphal West district. He was an active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG). PTI CORR SOM