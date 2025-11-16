Large cache of arms, explosives found in cave in Odisha forest

Malkangiri, Nov 16 (PTI) A large cache of explosives and weapons, suspected to have been hidden by Maoists, was recovered by security forces from a cave in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.

The seizure was made from a hill in Dulagundi forest in Kalimela police station area by the BSF, they said.

The arms and explosives were detected during a combing operation, they added.

Among the items recovered were an improvised directional mine, a pistol, 110 gelatin sticks, electronic devices, 150 live 7.62 mm cartridges, 170 empty firing cases, 10 blank rounds, two 125-decibel electronic trumpets, and a sensor. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM