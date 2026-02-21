Large caches of firearms, explosives uncovered by CRPF; Maoists to be eliminated within deadline: DG

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) The CRPF has busted 57 caches of arms and explosives linked to Maoists in six states in 2026 so far, leading to the recovery of over 101 firearms, explosives and IED-making equipment, as the mission to eliminate the red rebels reaches its culmination, officials said.

Besides guns of various makes -- AK-47, INSAS, .303 and country-made -- the paramilitary force has also recovered a total of 52 IEDs, 405 kg explosives, over 1,093 detonators and over 2-km-long fuse wire in raids across six states -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

In order to deter any kind of sympathy or revival of the insurgent ideology, the agency has also demolished 175 memorials built by the Maoists in forests in 2026 so far, officials said.

In a press interaction here on the occasion of 87th Raising Day Parade of the force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG GP Singh said the paramilitary force is working with other agencies and will achieve the government's target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by the stipulated timeline.

Home Minister Amit Shah has fixed March 31, 2026, as deadline for eradication of Naxalism nationwide.

Singh said there were clear instructions from the Union home minister to demolish any remaining symbols of Maoists to prevent their resurrection, and dissuade support for the armed insurgents.

The force is now penetrating deeper into areas once considered Naxal belts and has demolished 175 memorials this year so far, compared to 18 last year and 10 in 2024, data suggests.

The CRPF DG also said the home minister had also instructed exhaustive questioning of surrendered and arrested Naxals to uncover arms caches hidden by the insurgents so that they cannot be misused by any of the remaining red rebels.

Officials privy to the developments said when monsoon arrives, extensive forestation will be undertaken in the cleared areas, leaving no trace of any Maoist memorial relic.

On the Jammu and Kashmir front, the CRPF DG said it will continue to operate its temporary operating bases (TOBs) at heights of 10,000-14,000 feet to flush out terrorists from their hideouts.

"In last April-May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed we move into areas and heights where terrorists hide. Following instructions, we set up temporary operating bases at middle and high ridges. All security forces, whether the CRPF, Army or state police are building TOBs. Even amid heavy snow, we kept these TOBs operational and will continue ro do so," Singh said. PTI ABS ARB ARB