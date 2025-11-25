Large crack on Haiderpur flyover promptly repaired after netizens post pictures, says PWD

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) After pictures of a large crack on the Haiderpur flyover in Delhi’s Outer Ring Road made rounds on social media, the Public Works Department (PWD) officials said the crack was repaired within a few hours on Tuesday.

A senior government official told PTI that the cracks developed due to an “ongoing box-pushing activity” underneath the flyover and clarified that the cracks pose “no threat” to its structural integrity.

"Some cracks appeared on the wearing course of the road in front of Haiderpur Badli metro station. These cracks developed due to minor settlement of the road crust caused by the ongoing box-pushing activity underneath the flyover for construction of the underpass at Mukarba Chowk," the official said.

Such occurrences are a common phenomenon during box-pushing operations and have been observed in the past as well, the official added.

It is clarified that these cracks pose no threat to the structural integrity of the flyover, as they are limited to the filled-up portion of the road surface, the official added.

The flyover near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi is used daily by scores of vehicles, the social media posts recorded an aerial view of the crack on the flyover showing vehicles avoiding the spot.

According to officials, the rectification work of the road crust was promptly attended to by PWD on the same day, and normal traffic conditions have been restored. PTI SSM NB