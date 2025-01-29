Large funds withdrawn through bogus bills when Dhananjay Munde was Beed guardian minister: MLA

Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas alleged on Wednesday that Rs 73.36 crore was withdrawn through bogus bills under the watch of former Beed district guardian minister Dhananjay Munde.

He alleged public works in Parli and Ambajogai tehsils were not done but bills were raised under the district annual plan for 2021-2022.

Dhas said he had evidence of the alleged corruption in three files.

Munde, who belongs to the NCP headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, represents the Parli assembly constituency in Beed district.

The BJP MLA claimed that the total amount withdrawn through bogus bills is Rs 73.36 crore, while Rs 37.70 crore was withdrawn without doing any work.

"Bogus bills were raised under the district annual plan. Who was the guardian minister from 2021 to 2022? It was Dhananjay Munde. Works in Parli and Ambajogai tehsils were not done, but bills were withdrawn," Dhas claimed while speaking to reporters.

He alleged Rs 37.70 crore was withdrawn through bogus bills from December 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022, at regular intervals by executive engineers of ZP and the Public Works Department.

Dhas claimed one Sanjay Munde was shown as an executive engineer even though he was a deputy engineer.

"It is said that Sanjay Munde was given the charge as an executive engineer on June 25, 2022. A modus operandi was implemented wherein funds were moved from the district collector to the Zilla Parishad, then to the Public Works Department.

"What was the need to withdraw all the money on March 31? Rs 37.70 crore was withdrawn without doing any work," the BJP MLA alleged.

He alleged irregularities in budgetary allocations.

Dhas said he would write to CM Devendra Fadnavis and the PWD minister.

"I will share this information with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar during his visit tomorrow. He should know how his associates are running things," he said.

Dhas also questioned the whereabouts of Sanjay Munde. "After these funds were withdrawn, Sanjay Munde is not there. Where has he gone? No one knows," he claimed.

Dhananjay Munde is in the eye of a political firestorm triggered by the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, with the Opposition demanding his sacking from the cabinet after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the murder case.

Munde had termed allegations against him false.