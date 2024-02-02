Large number of people offer Friday namaz at Gyanvapi mosque amid bandh in Muslim-dominated areas

Varanasi, Feb 2 (PTI) A large number of people offered Friday namaz at Gyanvapi mosque even as bandh was observed in Muslim-dominated areas here, two days after a district court order allowed puja in the basement of the disputed structure.

The Friday namaz was offered peacefully amid tight security arrangements.

People gathered in large numbers, forcing the police to return some of them. The administration sent some of them to other mosques for the namaz.

Some eyewitnesses said a crowd double the number that gathers usually for the namaz on Friday had come there.

Shops in the city's Muslim-dominated areas remained closed for the day and a security alert was maintained following the district court order to allow Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

Tight security arrangements were in place around the mosque areas.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate S Rajlingam and Police Commissioner Mutha Ashok Jain stood outside the mosque area to keep a watch over the situation.

The police commissioner said the situation was being regularly monitored in the entire town. The police are conducting patrols in the sensitive areas. A close watch is being kept on social media platforms, he said, adding help of drones is being taken to keep a watch in the areas in and around the Gyanvapi mosque.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque, had called for a bandh on Friday in the town. The effect of the bandh was visible in market areas in Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar and Ardal Bazar.

A letter issued by the committee had appealed for closure of the markets and asked people to offer namaz peacefully. It had advised Muslim women to remain in their houses.

Police Commissioner Jain held a meeting with the police officials late last night on the security arrangements.

Additional police force has been mobilised from neighbouring districts to maintain peace during the day.

Additional security forces have been deployed near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and nearby areas.

Rapid Police Force (RPF) has been placed in the sensitive areas. PTI CORR SNS KSS KSS