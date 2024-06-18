Large parts of Rajasthan sizzle under heat wave condition

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Heat wave conditions despite a slight drop in day temperatures blistered parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday with higher-than-normal night temperatures adding to people's discomfort.

According to the weather department, Sangaria was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.9 degrees Celsius followed by Ganganagar at 44.8 degrees Celsius, Pilani at 44.7 degrees Celsius and Dholpur-Karauli 44.5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury soared to 44.4 degrees Celsius in Churu, 44 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 43.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 43.7 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur and 43 degrees Celsius each in Kota-Chittorgarh-Jaipur.

The night temperature in all cities of Rajasthan was two to 7.3 degrees higher than normal.

The highest minimum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in Alwar while the night temperature in Phalodi was 33.8 degrees Celsius, 7.3 notches above the normal.

The night temperatures in other major cities of the state hovered between 34 degrees Celsius and 27.2 degrees Celsius.

High night temperatures are considered dangerous because the body does not get a chance to cool down. Increasing nighttime temperature is more common in cities because of the urban heat island effect, in which metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

The weather department said in the next 48 hours, the maximum temperature in the Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions of the state is likely to be recorded between 44 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius and at some places heat wave is likely to prevail during the day as well as night.

Strong surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are likely in some parts of Rajasthan. PTI AG NSD NSD