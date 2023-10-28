Large quantity of Burmese betel nuts seized in Guwahati

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) Huge quantity of Burmese betel nuts have been seized from Guwahati Railway Station, when those were being transported from Tripura’s Agartala to Secunderabad in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

Assam Police Spokesperson Pranabjyoti Goswami said the operation was carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off.

"The team conducted a search operation and a total of 499 gunny bags, each containing 45 kg of Burmese betel nuts, have been seized," Goswami said.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Guwahati, he added. PTI TR RBT