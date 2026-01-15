Large quantity of medicines found dumped in canal in UP's Jalaun, probe ordered

Jalaun (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A large quantity of government-supplied medicines was found floating and dumped along a canal in Kadaura block here on Thursday, prompting the health department to order an inquiry.

According to officials, local villagers informed authorities that a significant number of medicines were seen floating in the canal minor, while several packets were found placed on its banks.

Acting on the information, a team from the health department was sent to the location.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devendra Bhitouria said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the medicines.

"After verification of the batch numbers, it will be clear which health centre the medicines belong to," he said.

Doctors at the Kadaura health centre, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the medicines included cough syrups, iron tablets and other drugs commonly used for pregnant women and treatment of various ailments.

They added that the medicines found on the canal bank were not expired and bore the Uttar Pradesh government’s monogram, indicating they were official supplies.

Health workers estimated the value of the dumped medicines to be around Rs 4-5 lakh.

Based on preliminary observations, officials suspect that the medicines may have been deliberately disposed of by staff of a health facility.

The CMO said strict action would be taken once responsibility is fixed.

The CMO said strict action would be taken once responsibility is fixed.

"After the investigation clearly establishes which health centre the medicines belong to, stringent action will be taken against the concerned staff," he added.