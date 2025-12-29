Large-scale corruption in MGNREGA, Nal Se Jal scheme in Gujarat, alleges Congress; BJP hits back

Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (PTI) Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda on Monday claimed there was large-scale corruption in the implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Nal Se Jal schemes in the BJP-ruled state.

Chavda was addressing a gathering at Kavant village in tribal-dominated Chhotaudepur on the ninth day of the party's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' that aims to highlight the issues faced by people.

"Under BJP rule, there has been large-scale corruption in the implementation of MGNREGA and Nal Se Jal scheme. In many villages of Chhotaudepur, taps were installed under the Nal Se Jal scheme 10 years ago, but water has not reached till date," said Chavda in an official release.

It proves that despite spending crores of rupees in the name of Nal Se Jal, villagers never got drinking water, which is a living example of serious corruption and administrative failure, he added.

In the name of development, attempts are being made to snatch water, land and forests from the tribal community, he said.

"Illegal mining is taking place on a large scale in Chhotaudepur district. Leases are being allotted by local officials without the permission of villagers. Despite opposition, no action is being taken against the mining mafia because those involved in illegal mining are BJP's own people," Chavda claimed.

The BJP has been in power in the state for more than three decades but many villages in Chhotaudepur district even now do not have road connectivity, said Chavda.

"Despite repeated representations over the years, roads and bridges connecting villages have not been built. Ambulances cannot reach in case of emergencies, communication between these villages is lost during the monsoon, and even though pregnant women die, the government remains unmoved," the Congress leader claimed.

On the occasion, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Dr Tushar Chaudhary said the condition of farmers has become worse under the BJP rule.

"People associated with BJP have looted cooperatives. In Chhotaudepur district, BJP people are using institutions like APMC only for their own selfish interests and business," he alleged.

This is the second phase of the party's 'Jan Akrosh Yatra', which began from Kheda on December 20 and will culminate in Dahod on January 6. It will cover a distance of nearly 1,400 kilometres and pass through seven districts, including Chhotaudepur.

Countering the allegations, Gujarat BJP spokesperson Dr Anil Patel said the state government has always taken strict action against those involved in corruption in the Nal Se Jal scheme.

"The BJP government under CM Bhupendra Patel has never spared any wrongdoer and accused have been punished in the past. Our government truly believes in the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden. That is why we are providing every facility, such as water, electricity and road connectivity," he said.

"The Congress should realise that people of Gujarat are very smart and have rejected the party for the past 30 years. Chavda's party will not gain anything with gimmicks like taking out a yatra," he added. PTI PJT BNM