Large-scale corruption under Soren in Jharkhand, tribal society biggest victim: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The BJP on Friday launched a blistering attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging complete law-and-order failure and large-scale corruption under the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government and said the "biggest victim" of the prevailing situation in the state is the tribal society.

With his "urban-Naxal mindset", Soren has made "every possible effort" with the help of the Congress to create an atmosphere of "socio-economic misery and anarchy", the BJP also charged and claimed that the situation is the same in all other state's ruled by INDIA alliance partners.

"The kind of misery that Jharkhand is witnessing, it once again reminds everyone in the country how important it is to maintain distance with the INDI alliance," BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Sinha flagged the graft and money laundering cases against Soren and said "Jharkhand is witnessing massive corruption, law and order, unemployment, complete collapse of administrative machinery." "And the chief minister (Soren) in a way tries to maintain the social unrest in the state," he alleged, pointing out,"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served as many as seven summons to Hemant Soren. Several corruption cases are there, of them the main cases pertains to land and mining scams." "There are other scams also like transfer posting scam, liquor scam which has become a common link with all INDI alliance governments and their involvement," Sinha charged.

Referring to the 1991 JMM bribery case, the BJP leader alleged that Congress has always been a partner in corruption with the JMM.

"In the last three decades, we have seen that Congress in Jharkhand supports the JMM or the JMM supports the Congress at the Centre only to perpetrate corruption," he said.

Sinha alleged that Madhu Koda was made chief minister of Jhakhand in 2006 "with the help of the Congress whose priority was to buy mines in Liberia and in many other African countries".

"And the level of scam he (Koda) committed was not possible without the Congress," he charged.

"And today once again we are seeing Hemant Soren getting complete help from the Congress due to which Soren had become so stubborn like Arvind Kejriwal and others. Entire INDI alliance governments are trying to maintain a cooperative model of corruption," he added.

Sinha claimed that Soren is taking Jharkhand many decades back with his "activities".

"All INDI alliance partners promote corruption in the same manner and loot poor people. Jharkhand is taking this pattern of INDI alliance to a new height," he added. PTI PK ZMN