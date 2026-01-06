Mumbai: NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the local body elections in Maharashtra, flagging the unopposed election of candidates in several places.

There have been media reports of candidates being threatened and forced to withdraw, bogus voting, and inducements being offered to voters, she said.

Despite elections being held after a gap of seven to eight years, a large number of seats are being decided unopposed (with rival candidates withdrawing from the fray), effectively denying voters the right to vote even though the NOTA option exists, Sule said in a statement.

The Election Commission's inaction amid these developments was a matter of even greater concern, she said, adding, "This situation is extremely dangerous for a healthy democracy."

Elections to 29 municipal corporations including the Mumbai civic body will be held on January 15.