Large scale mock drill held at Indian Oil refinery in Vadodara; NDRF, police units take part

Vadodara, Oct 23 (PTI) Indian Oil's Gujarat Refinery successfully conducted a Level III offsite disaster mock drill in coordination with the Vadodara district administration on Thursday, officials said.

A Level III mock drill is a large-scale, inter-organizational emergency response exercise involving multiple agencies and departments to test and enhance preparedness for major incidents like gas leaks, fires, or other disasters.

The mock drill was conducted in coordination with the district administration, District Industrial Safety and Health Department (DISH), Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) and District Crisis Group, a state government release said.

The exercise saw participation of external agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), CISF, local police as well as Mutual Aid Partners like Reliance Industries, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), ONGC and Offsite Industrial Emergency Control Room, it said.

After receiving the disaster alert, the refinery immediately activated its Emergency Response and Disaster Management Plan, the release said explaining the chain of events.

"A mock scenario was followed in SRU-III unit where the gas spread beyond the refinery boundary towards ONGC terminal and nearby villages. Emergency response teams equipped with breathing apparatus and fire tenders used water curtains, sprays and sprinklers to reduce and control the gas concentration," the release said.

"As the situation became more serious, a level-III emergency was declared by the district administration and external agencies were activated. Evacuation and containment operations were successfully demonstrated during the drill," it informed.

After the mock drill, Vadodara Rural Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Aishwarya Dubey chaired a a debriefing session, it added. PTI COR PJT BNM