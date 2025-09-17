Large weapons cache seized in arms raid in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram(Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) A large weapons cache was seized from the residence of a man in his sixties in this district a day ago, police said on Wednesday.

The owner of the house, Unnikammad, was arrested and booked under various provisions of the Arms Act, an officer of Edavanna police station said.

The police had carried out the raid based on confidential information and found 20 air guns, three rifles, around 200 bullets and 40 pellet boxes from the man's residence.

Police said it has launched an investigation in connection with the arms seizure to find out whether the weapons were meant for sale or personal use and from where the man procured the guns and ammunition. PTI HMP HMP ROH