Larger bench of HC to decide how and when grounds of arrest should be communicated to accused

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A larger bench of the Bombay High Court comprising three or more judges would soon decide whether the grounds of arrest have to be communicated to an accused person in writing, and if a prior notice has to be issued, before an arrest is made.

There is "total confusion" on these procedural points, and sometimes accused in heinous crimes take advantage of the lack of clarity to secure bail, the high court observed on Friday.

Under section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure the police have to inform a person the grounds of arrest at the time of the arrest.

As per section 41A of the CrPC, the police may issue a notice to an accused, asking him/her to appear before them and record a statement, and shall not arrest the person until they are of the opinion that it is necessary.

A division bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and S M Modak referred these issues, which came up in different petitions, to a larger bench.

The arrests in these cases were made before the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) replaced the CrPC. Hence, the larger bench will also decide the cut-off date till when these provisions were mandatory.

In all these cases, petitioners had sought release claiming the arrest to be illegal as the police did not comply with sections 50 or 41A.

The bench said these issues require a serious consideration.

"As legal issues were argued and debated before us, it became more and more apparent that there is a total confusion and lack of clarity; particularly in the minds of the investigating agencies," the HC said.

Across the state, many arrested persons are moving the courts seeking bail, arguing that mandatory CrPC procedures were not followed, the judges noted.

There could be conflicting rulings when the same issues are decided by different courts, the HC said.

"In some of the cases, due to lack of awareness on the part of the investigating agencies, the accused are claiming benefit even in the most serious or heinous crimes like rape, murder, offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and so on," the HC said.

Victims and their families too have rights just as accused persons have, and there is a need to strike a balance between the two, the ruling said.

In heinous crimes, the victim and society also suffer, the HC said, adding the victims do not have any control over the investigation or the investigating officer's efficiency.

"Therefore, if an accused is released on the ground of non-furnishing of the grounds of arrest in writing, that would cause serious prejudice to the victims," the court said.

Section 41 of the CrPC differentiates between offences punishable up to seven years and those attracting more serious punishment, but such a differentiation is conspicuously absent in section 50, the HC said.

A bare reading of section 50 does not lay down that the grounds of arrest have to be communicated in writing, the court held.

The issues that would have to be decided by a larger bench are, among others, if section 50 of the CrPC mandates furnishing of the grounds of arrest in writing to the accused; if yes, then should they be furnished at the time of the arrest or any time before the first remand application is filed before a court, and whether a court can waive this requirement considering the gravity of an offence.

It will also decide whether a notice under section 41A of the CrPC is required to be given before arrest in all cases, or only in certain cases, the high court said.

Clear and definite guidelines are also required for all magistrates and investigating agencies to provide the remand note (which details grounds for seeking police custody) to accused or defence lawyers sufficiently in advance, it said.

The bench directed that the order be placed before the Chief Justice who would constitute a larger bench.