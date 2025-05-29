Largi dam to release surplus water, Mandi authorities caution public to stay away from Beas banks

Shimla, May 29 (PTI) The Mandi District Disaster Management Authority on Thursday cautioned people to keep away from the banks of Beas river as water could be released from the Largi dam.

They said 50 cumecs of water could be released from Largi dam, as water levels rise in Beas and its tributaries.

The local Met office has issued an orange warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 50-60 kilometres per hour in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on May 1 and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla on May 2.

It also predicted light-to-moderate rains in many parts of the state from May 31 to June 3.

In the 24 hours since Wednesday evening, light-to-moderate rains lashed a few places in the state. Palampur received 32 mm rain, followed by Murari Devi (17.2 mm), Pachhad (14 mm), Kataula (13 mm), Sujanpur Tura (12.8 mm), Bijhai (11.8 mm), Nahan (10.8 mm), Slapper (10.5 mm) and Shimla (7 mm).

Thunderstorms hit Shimla, Sundernagar, Jubbarhatti, Palampur, Bhuntar and Kangra, whiel Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Palampur and Rajgarh also saw hailstorms.

Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 41 to 68 kilometres per hour lashed Reckong Peo, Tabo, Kufri, Shimla, Neri, Bilaspur and Seobagh, the Met office said.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night recording a low of 6 degrees Celsius, while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL RUK RUK