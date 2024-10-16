Larsen and Toubro launches multi-purpose vessel 'Samarthak' at Kattuppalli Shipyard

Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) The first of the two multi-purpose vessels to be built for the Indian Navy, by engineering, procurement and construction major Larsen and Toubro was launched at the Kattupalli shipyard here, the company said.

The multi-purpose vessel INS 'Samarthak' measuring 107 metre long, 18.6 metre wide, has a displacement of over 3,750 tonne. It has been designed and constructed in-house by Larsen and Toubro, aligning to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative and 'Atmanirbhar Vision'.

The President of the Navy Wives Welfare Association Shashi Tripathi formally launched the Vessel at the Kattupalli shipyard, in the presence of senior officials of the Navy including Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, Assistant Controller Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, Flag Officer Commanding - Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval area Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra and senior officials of Larsen and Toubro.

Kattupalli Shipyard is located in Ennore about 45 kms north of Chennai.

The specialised vessel is capable to perform multi-role platforms and it would be conducting trials for the development of next generation weapons and sensors for the Navy. It would also perform launch and recovery of surface and aerial targets, maritime surveillance, patrolling, providing humanitarian assistance among others, Larsen and Toubro said in a company statement on Wednesday.

"The successful launch of the first MPV on schedule, notwithstanding geopolitical disruptions in supply chains, serves as a testament to Larsen and Toubro's commitment to national security, our in-house warship design capabilities and exceptional execution prowess," Larsen and Toubro, Precision Engineering and Systems, Senior Vice President and Head, AT Ramchandani said.

"We are committed to leveraging our strengths and innovative solutions to meet Indian Navy's aspirations, besides reaffirming our commitment to an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defense manufacturing," he said.

Besides the two multi-purpose vessels, Larsen and Toubro is also constructing three ships for cadet training, six other defence vessels for the Navy on public-private partnership model. The repair of the US Naval Ship 'Charles Drew' under a Master Ship Repair agreement with the US Navy, was also underway, the company said.