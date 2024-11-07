Laser show to add grandeur to Kashi's Dev Deepawali

Varanasi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is expanding the global reach of Sanatan Dharma by enhancing Kashi's Dev Deepawali celebrations on November 15 with grandeur and innovation, according to an official statement.

Following the Ayodhya's Deepotsav, preparations are underway to make Dev Deepawali in Kashi an extraordinary fusion of tradition and modernity, it said.

"Cultural preservation will shine alongside technological marvels with historic ghats showcasing 3D projection displays of the sacred stories of Sanatan Dharma," it said.

At Chet Singh Ghat, a 30-minute laser show will depict the divine glory of Shiva and the origins of Maa Ganga, scheduled for three captivating performances, according to the statement.

Now recognized as a state fair, Dev Deepawali's charm has grown, blending ancient traditions with modern artistry.

Tourism Department Deputy Director Rajendra Kumar Rawat said a 3D projection mapping laser show will be held at Chet Singh Ghat.

"This show, centered on the descent of Maa Ganga and the glory of Lord Shiva, will run for half an hour and is scheduled for three broadcasts," Rawat said.

"This year Kashi will celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 15 with the banks of the north-flowing Ganga illuminated by 12 lakh diyas, extending from the paved ghats to the eastern shore and lighting nearby ponds and lakes," he added.

Rawat said public participation will enhance the festivities along with an eco-friendly green fireworks display across the Ganga from Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham filling Kashi's skies with vibrant colours and reflections of tradition and reverence. PTI KIS AS AS