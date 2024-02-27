Lashkar-e-Taiba's militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday arrested a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Advertisment

Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Pattan area, a joint 'naka' was established at the Chinar crossing in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During checking, a suspicious person was intercepted. On seeing the police party, he tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully by the forces, the official added.

The accused was identified as Mehraj ud Din Bhat of Mundyari Pattan.

The police also seized a live hand grenade from him.

A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and an investigation taken up, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB SZM