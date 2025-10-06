Last 10 years golden decade for IAF under PM Modi's leadership: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said the last ten years have been a golden decade for the Indian Air Force under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has become one of the most powerful in the world.

Patel was addressing personnel at the South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was established on October 8, 1932.

"The IAF has had an incredible journey over the past few years, and you have always brought glory to the nation. The last decade has been a golden decade for the IAF under the leadership of PM Modi. With the induction of modern aircraft like Rafale and availability of state-of-the-art technology and other military equipment and weapons, the IAF has become one of the most powerful air forces in the world," Patel said.

The entire nation is proud of the courage and valour displayed by the IAF in Operation Sindoor, which is serving as an example for the entire world, the CM said.

"The IAF has been present in Jamnagar and Bhuj in Gujarat since its inception, and the SWAC plays a vital role in the security of the state and the country," Patel added.

In his address, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SWAC, said IAF is counted among the most powerful and capable air forces in the world thanks to the efforts of predecessors over its 93-year journey.

"Today, we can proudly say that whenever our country needed our services - whether during natural disasters, or to bring back our countrymen from any corner of the world, or to protect our borders, or to punish one of our neighbours for their mistakes - the brave soldiers of the Air Force have demonstrated their dedication," Kapoor said.

"In Operation Sindoor, we once again demonstrated our capabilities, forcing the enemy to come to the negotiating table within just a few hours. IAF's performance in that operation has not only been praised by other air forces around the world, but they have also studied it and begun working to improve their own capabilities," he asserted. PTI PJT PD BNM