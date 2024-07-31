Last 10 years have been golden period for Indian Railways: Anil Baluni

New Delhi: BJP MP from Garhwal, Anil Baluni, on Wednesday termed the last decade as a "golden period" for the Indian Railways when this sector witnessed tremendous work.

Speaking during a debate on the Demands for Grants for the Rail Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Baluni said 5,000 km of railway lines have been constructed in the last one year.

"This period has been unprecedented in the history of railways. Many areas that could only dream of trains now have railway access. The average speed of our trains is now 80 km/h and in the past year alone, 5000 km of railway lines have been constructed," he said.

Baluni also mentioned the increased budget allocation compared to the UPA regime and the introduction of Vande Bharat and Jan Shatabdi trains.

"The last 10 years have been golden period for the Indian Railways when tremendous work took place in this field," he said.