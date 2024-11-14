Last 10 years inflection point in improving healthcare: VK Kaul

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The last ten years have witnessed an 'inflection point' in improving the healthcare sector -- be it on universal health coverage or building up human resources or disease prevention, Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said on Thursday.

Paul made the remarks as he inaugurated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Health Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, here on Thursday.

"The pace at which the government is working will not only enable India to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but bring India at par with developed countries in certain health indicators like life expectancy, infant mortality rate etc," Paul said addressing the gathering.

Paul said, "The vision of the Prime Minister towards 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) also involves attaining the vision of Niramaya Bharat (healthy India)." "The last ten years have witnessed an 'inflection point' in improving the healthcare sector, be it on working towards achieving the dream of universal health coverage or building up human resources or in the domain of disease prevention," he said.

Paul highlighted that India has already screened over five crore people for sickle cell anaemia, moving incrementally towards achieving the target of screening eight crore people.

Similar progress is being made in other programmes like mental health, oral health and family planning, he said.

Highlighting India's shift in approach towards holistic healthcare, Paul underlined key initiatives towards achieving the vision. He noted that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) initiative has recently been enhanced to cover all senior citizens aged 70 years and above while the network of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are providing comprehensive primary healthcare.

He said that India has eliminated or is on the verge of eliminating seven diseases in the next five years -- measles, rubella, trachoma, kala-azar, TB, leprosy and lymphatic filariasis.

India will also be close to eliminating malaria in the next few years and noted the infrastructural development ongoing across the country towards disease elimination, he added.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava was also present on the occasion.PTI PLB SKY SKY