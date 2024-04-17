Last ditch efforts by candidates to woo voters in Pondy

Puducherry, April 17 (PTI) Political parties and candidates contesting the April 19 Lok Sabha election made last ditch bid to reach out to voters through door-to-door canvassing and rallies here on the last day of poll campaign on Wednesday.
There are 26 contestants in the fray in Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. The major contestants are BJP nominee A Namassivayam, the Puducherry PCC leader and sitting Lok Sabha MP from here V Vaithilingam and AIADMK`s greenhorn in Parliamentary poll G Tamizhvendhan.
Around 10.24 lakh voters would decide the political fortunes of the candidates at the hustings. No major issue was involved in the poll battle although almost all political parties extend the assurance that if elected they would procure statehood for Puducherry, which has been a Union Territory since it was formed in 1963.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of the CPI and CPI(Marxist) from either Tamil Nadu or New Delhi had held poll rallies here.
BJP national president J P Nadda held a road show accompanied by the AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangsasamy recently canvassed here in support of the BJP nominee at the polls.
Polling would begin at 7 am on April 19 and would end at 6 pm. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam together constitute the lone Lok Sabha constituency in Puducherry. PTI COR ROH