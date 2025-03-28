Last Friday namaz of Ramzan passes off peacefully in UP amid heightened security

Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Alvida Jumma Namaz, the final Friday prayer of Ramzan, was offered peacefully in mosques across Uttar Pradesh, with heightened security arrangements in place, government officials said.

Security measures were intensified across the state in anticipation of the Friday namaz, with additional police forces deployed in the sensitive areas of every district.

In Lucknow, the Alvida Namaz was conducted peacefully, with tight security ensuring a smooth event. No untoward incidents were reported.

In Sambhal, which has been tense since the violence on November 24 last year, the farewell prayers were also offered peacefully.

Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajender Pensiya spoke to journalists, attributing the peaceful conduct of the prayers to strong public support. He noted that members of the peace committee had deployed volunteers who worked in cooperation with the police and administration, ensuring a calm and orderly prayer service.

In Amethi, Friday prayers were held peacefully in 367 mosques across the district amidst tight security. Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Rajat Kaushik said sensitive areas were monitored via CCTV and additional police forces were stationed at key locations, including the Jama Masjid in Amethi, Jagdishpur and Jais. The SP confirmed that the prayers proceeded without any incidents in the entire district.

In Mirzapur, the Alvida Jumma Namaz was observed peacefully as well. Additional SP Nitesh Kumar said no untoward incident was reported from the district.

He said the mosque at Imambara, one of the largest in the district, saw the usual number of worshippers. Namaz at the mosque began at 12:30 pm. The officer added that tight security measures were in place around the mosque.