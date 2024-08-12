Last Jewish woman in Kochi dies

Kochi, Aug 12 (PTI) The last woman from the Jewish community in Kochi has died due to age-related ailments at her residence in Mattancherry near here.

Queenie Hallegua (89) died on Sunday and her funeral was held at the Jewish cemetery here following the rituals of the community, family sources said.

She is survived by son and daughter, both of whom are settled in the US.

Her nephew, Keith Hallegua (65) is the lone Jewish community member in Kochi now, M C Praveen, the trustee of the Paradesi Synagogue here, said.

"She had been unwell for some time. Her children came down to be with her as her health deteriorated. Now there will be a seven-day mourning. After that, in 11 months, they will build a tomb in memory of her," he said.

According to Jewish culture, there is a requirement of ten male members for such ceremonies, and the funeral was held following the tradition.

Two Jews, who were in Fort Kochi as tourists, also took part in the funeral, he said.

Queenie is the daughter of S Koder, who introduced electricity distribution in Kochi city. He was also the first to introduce the boat service in Kochi and is also credited with setting up the first department store in Kerala.

The Paradesi Synagogue, located in Mattancherry Jew Town near here, is a historic site that attracts tourists.

It was built in 1568 A.D. by Samuel Castiel, David Belila, and Joseph Levi for the flourishing Paradesi Jewish community in Cochin.

It is the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations. PTI RRT RRT ROH