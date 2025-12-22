Last minute talks on between Sena (UBT) and MNS for Mumbai civic poll alliance

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Hectic, last minute parleys between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were underway on Monday to firm up an alliance between the two parties for next month's crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls.

While leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have been insisting that talks between the two sides have ended, no official announcement on an alliance has been made so far.

On Monday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met MNS president Raj Thackeray. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar also paid a visit to Matoshri, the residence of Uddhav Thackeray, to hold talks. Both the leaders are trusted aides of their respective party chiefs.

Sources said the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement on contesting in areas where both sides enjoy support --- Dadar, Sewree, Vikhroli and Bhandup.

The filing of nomination papers for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls starts on Tuesday and will continue till December 30.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day. PTI PR BNM