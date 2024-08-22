Last of four prisoners who escaped from Arunachal jail arrested

Itanagar, Aug 22 (PTI) The last of the four prisoners who escaped from the Namsai jail in Arunachal Pradesh was arrested, officials said on Thursday.

On August 18, four prisoners, identified as Mineswar Dihingia (37), Arjun Kandha (27), Gopal Munda (23) and Robin Surin (45), had managed to break out around 12.30 am from their cell.

While three of them were arrested earlier, a search was on for Munda who was accused of rape.

Munda was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday from Nampong village, around 12 km away from Namsai district headquarters, officials said.

Namsai SDPO J Molo said villagers helped apprehend him.

He lauded the police, the Assam Rifles and the CRPF for their role in the whole operation. PTI CORR SOM