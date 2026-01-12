Last queen of Darbhanga's royal family Kamasundari Devi dies at 96

Darbhanga (Bihar) Jan 12 (PTI) Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the third and only surviving queen of the late Maharaj Kameshwar Singh, the last ruler of Darbhanga, died at her home here on Monday, family sources said.

She was 96 and childless.

The last rites will be performed at the Shyama Mai Temple complex within the royal estate, where such rituals for the members of the Darbhanga royal family traditionally take place, the sources said.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahni, among others, expressed condolences on her demise. Minister of Industries and Road Construction Dilip Jaiswal is expected to take part in her last rites.

Kamasundari Devi was unwell for the past six months and breathed her last at Kalyani Niwas in Darbhanga.

Maharaj Kameshwar Singh married Kamasundari Devi in 1940 as his third wife. His earlier marriages were to Maharani Rajlakshmi Devi and Maharani Kameshwari Priya Devi.

Singh died in 1962, while Rajlakshmi breathed her last in 1976, and Kameshwari Priya passed away in 1940.

After the death of the Maharaja, Kamasundari Devi established the Kalyani Foundation in his memory. Through the foundation, she set up a library named after the Maharaj, which houses more than 15,000 books.