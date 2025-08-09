Last rites of Ashok Chakra awardee Chhering Motups performed at native village in Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) The last rites of war hero and Ashok Chakra awardee Chhering Motup were performed with full state honours at his native village Likir in Ladakh on Friday.

Ladakh mourned the passing of Motup, one of its bravest sons who died on Sunday at the age of 80 following a brief illness.

Attending the funeral, Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Motup, officials said.

Gupta also met the bereaved family members, and said Ladakh has lost a son of the soil who cannot be replaced for years to come.

Motup joined the Ladakh Scouts in 1965 and was awarded the Ashok Chakra -- India’s highest peacetime gallantry award -- in 1985 for his extraordinary courage during a mission on the Saltoro Ridge in Siachen.

His late son Tsewang Morup was a Vir Chakra awardee.

Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson; GOC 14 Corps Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla; Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal; and DGP S D Singh Jamwal were present at the funeral along with a large number of people from Likir and adjoining areas. PTI AB ARI