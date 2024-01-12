Last rites of Covid victims will be performed in all crematoriums, says K'taka Health Dept

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) The Karnataka health department has stated that the last rites of Covid victims will be performed in all crematoriums as per the guidelines provided by the government.

A circular was issued in this regard by Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner Randeep D on Thursday after some crematoriums in Bengaluru refused to accept bodies of those who succumbed to coronavirus.

"There are no specific designated facilities in Karnataka for the cremation of deceased coronavirus persons. In a circular issued on January 11, it has been stated that the last rites of Covid victims shall be performed in all crematoriums as per the guidelines provided by the government and no crematorium shall refuse to accept such deceased persons," Randeep told PTI.

According to official data from the state health department, the total number of Covid related deaths in the state since December 15, 2023, is 28.

As of January 11, there were 993 active cases of coronavirus in the state. Out of these, 937 are under home isolation while the remaining 56 are hospitalised, it stated. PTI AMP KH