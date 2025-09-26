Last rites of eminent Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa held with full state honours

Mysuru, Sep 26 (PTI) The last rites of renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa were performed here on Friday with full state honours, following his death due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He was 94.

The cremation took place near the foot of Chamundi Hill, in accordance with Brahmin customs, under the guidance of priests, and was conducted by his sons, S B Uday Shankar and S B Ravi Shankar. Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat, former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, and writer Sahana Vijayakumar also participated in lighting the pyre.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, several political leaders, and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Earlier, Bhyrappa’s mortal remains were placed at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Thursday to allow the public to pay their last respects, before being shifted to Mysuru, where he lived for many years.

Expressing grief over his demise, the Karnataka government announced it would perform his last rites with full state honours.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after paying tribute on Thursday, announced plans to build a memorial for Bhyrappa in Mysuru.

Bhyrappa authored about 25 novels and four volumes of literary criticism, along with works on aesthetics, social issues, and culture.

His celebrated novels include 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', 'Parva', and 'Mandara'. Several of his works, such as 'Naayi-Neralu', 'Matadana', 'Vamshavriksha', and 'Tabbaliyu Neenaade Magane', have been adapted into films, while 'Gruhabhanga' and 'Daatu' were made into TV series. His autobiography is titled 'Bhitti' (Canvas).

He was the recipient of prestigious honours, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Saraswati Samman, and Sahitya Akademi Awards. PTI KSU SSK