Last rites of MBBS student from Nashik who died in Kyrgyzstan conducted

Nashik, Sep 14 (PTI) The last rites of Abhishek Jadhav (21), a medical student from Maharashtra's Nashik district who died in a road accident in Kyrgyzstan, were conducted here on Saturday.

Jadhav, a third-year MBBS student at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University, was killed on the spot when the car he was traveling in hit a truck while on the way to the university in Bishkek from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan early Wednesday morning.

He had left for Kyrgyzstan only a day earlier after visiting India on leave, as per his family members.

The driver of the car and three other Indian students accompanying Abhishek received injuries in the accident.

His mortal remains were brought back to Nashik on Saturday evening, and the last rites were performed at a crematorium here in the presence of hundreds of people.

Abhishek had completed his schooling at K N Kela High School. His father works at the Nashik Municipal Corporation, family sources said.

He is survived by the parents and a sister. PTI COR KRK