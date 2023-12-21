Last rites of nine victims of Dec 17 factory blast held in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) The last rites of the nine persons who died in a blast in a factory in Nagpur on December 17 were held on Thursday, an official said.

Advertisment

The nine, including six women, died in an explosion in the cast booster unit of Solar Industries, an industrial explosives and ammunition manufacturing firm, in Bazargaon.

"The bodies were handed over to the kin after DNA testing. Eight bodies were cremated, while one was buried. The last rites took place separately as per respective religious customs at Mokshadham crematorium here," a police official told PTI.

Incidentally, angry kin had blocked the Nagpur-Amravati highway and had held protests outside the company gate on the day of the incident due to delay in retrieving the bodies of the victims. PTI CLS BNM BNM